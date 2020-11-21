WV State Fire Marshal sends reminder to practice fire safety on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is reminding citizens that now is the time to begin preparing fire safety, along with your turkey.

According to a news release, statistics show that Thanksgiving is already the peak day nationwide for home cooking fires. With more people expected to be cooking at home this Thanksgiving, fires may increase.

Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths, and cooking equipment was involved in almost half of all reported home fires and injuries, according to release. It is also the second-leading cause of home fire deaths.

So, how can you protect your home and family from being an unfortunate statistic this Thanksgiving?

By following this advice from the National Fire Protection Association: