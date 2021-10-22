WV State Trooper arrested for domestic battery in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — A West Virginia State Trooper was arrested on domestic battery charges, according to the Pineville Police Department.

In a press release issued by Chief Zack Helmandollar, he said the police department responded to a domestic disturbance in Pineville on Thursday.

After an investigation, police arrested James Bradford Fox for domestic battery.

“As it is Domestic Violence awareness month, the Pineville Police Department ask that you keep in mind domestic violence is never acceptable and impacts people of all walks of life and victims are encouraged to report abuse to the proper authorities,” the release stated.

No further details were released. Fox was arraigned and has been released on bond.