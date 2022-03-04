CHARLESTON, W.Va – Students at West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will be returning to classrooms after a fire destroyed a building on the campus.

The fire destroyed an 1800s Administration Building on the Romney campus. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the fire started around 6:12 a.m. on Feb. 26 and required several fire departments to help extinguish. After investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s office could not determine the cause of the fire.

Extensive restorative work was required on the campus, and the building was a total loss, but no one was injured.

Students were moved to remote learning starting Feb. 28, but now that utilities that were damaged, such as phone and internet service and security camera surveillance, have been restored, students will return to the classroom, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

“We will continue to work with our students and staff during this time of recovery,” said West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall. “We are eager for our students to return to campus so that their school year and activities can continue. We are mindful that things will be different on campus right now, and we appreciate the teachers, administrators and staff who will be even more vigilant in addressing the needs of our children. We will be there to support them in these endeavors.”

The building was vacant and not being used at the time of the fire, according to the WVDOE release. All offices and personnel once housed in the building were relocated to other spaces on campus in 2021.