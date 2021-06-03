WV Tourism announces #Almost Heaven contest to celebrate state’s birthday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Tourism has announced the launch of the official celebration for the state’s birthday on June 20, 2021. This year offers something extra to celebrate, as the state marks the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“There’s never been a better time to visit the iconic country roads of West Virginia. After a long and difficult year, we’re encouraging folks to plan their perfect summer road trip in the Mountain State,” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “Help us tell our story by sharing your travel photos, and show the world why John Denver called us ‘Almost Heaven.’ To mark this anniversary, we’re giving away amazing prizes to 50 lucky road trippers.”

Mountain State fans who post their best West Virginia travel photos on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter using #AlmostHeaven will be entered automatically in a drawing to win one of 50 donated prizes, including overnight stays at Cacapon Resort State Park, Bridge Walk tours of the New River Gorge Bridge, off-roading adventures at Hatfield-McCoy Trails, a cabin stay from Hideaway Lost River, a $500 American Airlines gift card from Yeager Airport, zip-lining passes from Pipestem Peaks, a weekend getaway package from Mountaineer County CVB, tubing passes from River Riders, scenic train rides with Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad and accommodations at The Greenbrier Resort.

The contest runs from now until noon on West Virginia Day, June 20, 2021. All posts must be set to public and contain the hashtag #AlmostHeaven to be entered. Randomly selected winners will be announced each Tuesday on the Department of Tourism’s Facebook page.

The contest is an easy way to share West Virginia’s beauty and celebrate our state. The Department of Tourism will be adding featured road trip itineraries daily on social media for those looking for new routes. Best of all, the contest will allow West Virginia fans to build their own trips based on photos they find on social media.

“Research tells us that Americans now make their travel plans based in large part on what they see on social media. So this year, let’s celebrate this extra special birthday by flooding the internet with photos that will leave folks longing for a trip to this spectacular place we call home.”

On June 20, the Department of Tourism will unveil a special Country Roads tribute sharing some of the best road trip spots around the Mountain State, using social media posts to help write and tell the story. You can follow @wvtourism on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

You can learn more about the state’s birthday celebration online.