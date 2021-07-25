WV treasurer raises nearly $140K in firearms auction

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore. The first legal test of whether a wave of U.S. counties can legally declare themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” and refuse to enforce certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon logging county. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year bans local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws, which includes things like universal background checks or any prohibition on carrying guns. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia state treasurer’s office said it has raised nearly $140,000 for law enforcement agencies through its unclaimed property firearms auction.

Treasurer Riley Moore’s office said this year’s event had record inventory of more than 500 firearms lots because the pandemic prevented the treasurer’s office from hosting an auction last year.

Thursday’s auction attracted more than 60 federally licensed firearms dealers. Bidders must be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer. The event isn’t open to the general public.