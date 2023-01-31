CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting in March, West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) is changing its baby formula policy.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health announced in a press release Tuesday that starting on March 1, 2023, WV WIC will return to offering Similac products only. The program will continue to allow larger-sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30, 2023, the release said.

The change represents a reversal from WV WIC’s March 2022 changes, when it expanded allowable sizes, brands, and types of formula available for purchase with eWIC benefits amid a nationwide formula shortage.

“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula,” Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services, said in the release. “WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.”

In addition to supplemental foods for pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5, WIC provides nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services.

Click here to find your nearest WIC clinic.