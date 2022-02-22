CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — It was announced on Tuesday that West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has joined 19 other states in the WIC Developmental Monitoring Project.

Through a partnership with the Association of State Public Health Nutritionists and the CDC’s Learn the Signs Act Early (LTSAE) program, the WIC Developmental Monitoring Project will create virtual options for promoting developmental monitoring. The program is also aimed at helping test and provide feedback, and receive technical assistance on LTSAE.

“The WV WIC Program has begun sharing routine guidance from LTSAE for engaging and educating families concerning developmental milestones through the use of technology tools,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health. “The WICShopper app directly links WIC participants to the CDC Milestones Tracker, and the WICSmart nutrition education app offers lessons developed by the CDC on signs of healthy development by age.”

It was also announced by the DHHR, the WIC Program will also partner with the WV Home Visitation Program in order to integrate the LTSAE program in maternal and child public health programs across West Virginia.

