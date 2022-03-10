CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s Women’s History Month, but based on data from the Census Bureau, the pay gap for women has changed very little in the last decade.

According to a collection of data by Business.org, West Virginian women make an average of 22% less than their male counterparts. That means that each woman will make an average of $10,960 less than her male coworkers. In a year, the average West Virginian working woman will make $39,388 compared a West Virginia man’s annual $50,348.

Gender Pay Gap State Ranking Map (Courtesy: Business.org)

With women making 78 cents per every man’s dollar in West Virginia, West Virginia is in the top 10 worst states for gender pay equality.

Nationally, women make just under 20% less than men, and if salaries all followed a working calendar, that means that women would stop getting paid on October 29, about 80% of the way through the year.

According to Business.org, only five jobs offer women higher wages than men in the U.S. If a woman wants equal, or even better, pay, her best options are becoming a compliance officer, graphic designer, clinical laboratory technician, pharmacist, or an insurance claims or policy clerk.

Jobs with the biggest pay gaps for women are certain sales agents, legal jobs, medical scientists, personal financial advisers, and engineering technicians.

The worst state for gender pay equality is Wyoming where women make 34.6% less. Washington D.C. has the lowest pay gap at 8.1%. If D.C. was excluded from the ranking, all states would have a gender gap of at least 10%.

To see the full list of states and full methodology, click here.