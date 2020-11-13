WVBOE: 357 confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools, 84 outbreaks

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE) confirms 357 total cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia schools.

In a news release, Shannon McBee, Epidemiologist for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, says 199 of those have occurred among staff.

Since the beginning of school, 84 outbreaks have been reported. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households within a 14-day period.

The release says the total cases of 357 is less than 1 percent of the 204,000 students enrolled during this time period.

“We believe school is a safe place because of the protocols in place; however, we have to maintain best public health practices, especially mask-wearing, when we are outside of school,” said State Board of Education President Miller Hall. “We are all in this together and our actions affect one another.”

“We may be fatigued, but we have to maintain vigilance in order to keep our schools and related activities open and on track,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The pandemic is not over, and we have to be consistent to protect the health of our students, teachers, families and communities.”