CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Growers in West Virginia hoping to get a bit of extra cash thrown their way in 2023 will now have the chance.

In a release from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), they announced that applications for the fiscal year (FY) 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program are now available. Due by January 20, 2023, the WVDA anticipates giving out approximately $270,000 over multiple grants for the fiscal year.

According to the release, the funds will go to applicants to “enhance the production, processing, and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia,” including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops like floriculture.

“Specialty crops are vital to expanding, diversifying, and enhancing the impact agriculture has on our state’s economy. The Department is looking for projects that highlight how innovative programs and rural development groups can help West Virginia agriculture expand,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Our goal is to close the production and consumption gap in West Virginia. In order to have more resilient food systems, we must take a diversified approach.”

With the program, recipients will have “two years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects,” according to the release.

You can find the application alongside instructions and more here. To learn more, you can contact Angel Wallace at awallace@wvda.us or call 304-558-2210.