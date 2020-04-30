WVDE selects dates for West Virginia’s Free Fall SAT day this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education has announced that a Free SAT School day will be held for students in the state this fall.

A release from the department stated that WVDE has been working closely with College Board to establish an SAT School day administration for West Virginia Students who will be seniors during the 2020-21 school year. WVDE officials said that the administration of the exam will provide seniors who would have participated in the state-provided SAT School Day in Spring 2020 as juniors with an opportunity to obtain SAT scores in time for them to be submitted for college admissions and to qualify for the state’s PROMISE Scholarship.

The release stated that the primary test date for the free, state-provided Fall SAT School Day will be September 23, but counties may choose a test date of October 14. Officials said that both school-day test dates are followed by a 10-day window to administer tests to students who require accommodations. Officials also said that a makeup date has been set for October 28.

In addition to the state school-day test dates, the WVDE has provided counties with other options, such as establishing a test site and using vouchers for seniors to test on a Saturday national test date in the fall.

“We worked closely with College Board to establish fall SAT testing to ensure that our students who missed out on the opportunity this past spring have the option of taking a free SAT this fall,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Students and their families can be rest assured that those who will be seniors in the coming school year will have access to this important resource.”

Spring testing dates were officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, following Governor Justice’s announcement of the closure of all schools in the state, which led to the WVDE requesting approval from the U.S. Department of Education to waive federal testing, accountability and reporting requirements for spring 2020 in light of the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic. That request has since been approved, according to the release.

WVDE officials said that support from county superintendents made it possible to find suitable 2020 fall dates as visible options statewide.

Only students who will be seniors during the 2020-21 school year will be eligible to take the state-provided SAT School Day this fall, according to the release. Officials said that students who are in the 11th grade (juniors) during the 2020-21 school year will take the regular state-provided SAT School Day in spring 2021 when federal- and state-required standardized testing is scheduled to resume.

Additionally, the release stated that seniors who choose to participate in the fall state-provided SAT administration will be required to complete the SAT with Essay, the same as they would have taken in spring 2020. Students who have set up College Board online accounts will be able to access their scores in the online score report portal, according to the release.

Students who will be seniors at nonpublic schools who have requested and been approved to participate in the SAT School Day in spring 2020 will also be eligible to participate in the fall test administration. Additionally, homeschool students who will be seniors in the 2020-21 school year may participate in the free fall SAT administration, but home instructors must notify each county’s test coordinator of their students’ intent to sit for the test.

The WVDE said that schools will provide students and parents with specific information regarding their testing plans for fall once they have been finalized.