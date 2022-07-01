CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced that it will be accepting School Clothing Allowance applications starting on July 1. The allowance will give eligible children who are enrolled in West Virginia schools a $200 benefit to buy back-to-school clothing.

The benefit can be used to buy appropriate school clothing or goods for families to make clothing for their children.

The following groups will automatically receive School Clothing Allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance

Parents or guardians of children in foster care

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level

Families who received School Clothing Allowance in 2021 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a School Clothing Allowance application by U.S. Mail in late June.

Others may be eligible for School Clothing Allowance benefits based on the income limits by household size as listed below. Verification of income for July must be submitted with the application.

Number of Persons in Household Income Limit 1 $1,396 2 $1,888 3 $2,379 4 $2,871 5 $3,363 6 $3,855 7 $4,347 8 $4,839 9 $5,331 10 $5,823 Income Limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2022

To apply, visit the WV PATH website or request a paper application be mailed by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applications must be received by July 31, 2022.

School Clothing Allowance recipients will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the School Clothing Allowance benefit as a check.