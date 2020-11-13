WVDHHR announces medical cannabis processors across the state

CHARLESTON W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC), announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis processor permits. According to the release, these companies will process medical cannabis plant material into products allowed by law and sell them to permitted dispensaries for purchase by certified patients.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act enables West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch, according to DHHR officials.

The recent permit recipients include:

Trulieve WV, Inc.Huntington, Cabell County
Harvest Care Medical, LLCBridgeport, Harrison County
Buckhannon WV Processing, LLCBuckhannon, Upshur County
Holistic WV Farms I, LLCBeaver, Raleigh County
Verano WV, LLCBeaver, Raleigh County
Columbia Care WV, LLCFalling Waters, Berkeley County
Tariff Labs, LLCLeft Hand, Roane County
Armory Pharmaceutical, IncBuckhannon, Upshur County
Mountaineer Integrated Care, IncFort Ashby, Mineral County
V3 WV GP, LLCMaxwelton, Greenbrier County

“This is an important step to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to residents with serious medical conditions while also generating economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC. 

The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of dispensary applications, which is the last step in the competitive permitting phase of the new medical cannabis industry in West Virginia. Having all the necessary steps in place will allow the OMC to begin issuing patient cards in spring 2021

