WVDHHR announces medical cannabis processors across the state

CHARLESTON W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC), announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis processor permits. According to the release, these companies will process medical cannabis plant material into products allowed by law and sell them to permitted dispensaries for purchase by certified patients.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act enables West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch, according to DHHR officials.

The recent permit recipients include:

Trulieve WV, Inc. Huntington, Cabell County Harvest Care Medical, LLC Bridgeport, Harrison County Buckhannon WV Processing, LLC Buckhannon, Upshur County Holistic WV Farms I, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County Verano WV, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County Columbia Care WV, LLC Falling Waters, Berkeley County Tariff Labs, LLC Left Hand, Roane County Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc Buckhannon, Upshur County Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc Fort Ashby, Mineral County V3 WV GP, LLC Maxwelton, Greenbrier County

“This is an important step to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to residents with serious medical conditions while also generating economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of dispensary applications, which is the last step in the competitive permitting phase of the new medical cannabis industry in West Virginia. Having all the necessary steps in place will allow the OMC to begin issuing patient cards in spring 2021.