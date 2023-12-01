CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is changing its eligibility system, it announced Friday.

In the past, the DHHR has used the Recipient Automated Payment and Information Data System (RAPIDS) for family assistance programs, but starting Monday, it will launch a pilot program using West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH).

According to DHHR Incoming Secretary Cynthia Persily, WV PATH “provides an improved system for our employees and strengthens the streamlining of critical services for residents.” A press release said the new system will “improve how the state determines eligibility and delivery of social service programs.”

The WV PATH system supports programs like WV Medicaid, the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF or WV WORKS) and others. Under WV PATH, a funding match of 90% federal and 10% state dollars will be implemented, according to the DHHR’s release.

The pilot program will launch on Dec. 4 in Clay, Hardy, Kanawha, Mercer, Mingo and Randolph counties, and then in spring of 2024, the transition will go statewide.

According to the DHHR, the “transition will not impact the way residents apply for DHHR programs and services.”

The DHHR’s child welfare information system was moved to WV PATH at the beginning of 2023.