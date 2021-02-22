WVDMV announces expiration extensions for CDL holders in response to pandemic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has launched an updated electronic licensing system to make it easier for hunters and anglers to buy a license and check game.

The updated system is available online and allows sportspersons to purchase a West Virginia hunting and fishing license and check game online, at license retailers throughout the state and at WVDNR district offices, a press release explains.

“We are continuing to innovate the way we serve outdoorsmen and women in West Virginia and this updated ELS system will make it easier for folks to buy their license and stamps each year, check their game and apply for lottery hunts and look for other hunting and fishing opportunities in our beautiful state,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel.

The updated licensing system features:

In addition to buying a license and checking game, users can look up information about hunting and fishing regulations and find information about outdoor recreation in West Virginia, according to the DNR. Users also can print licenses and field tags and manage their DNR profiles.

The DNR said using the electronic licensing system is easy, but users should take time to familiarize themselves with the new site. To log in, users will be required to create a username and password. For security and privacy reasons, login credentials used to access the old system will not work.

People who already have a DNR ID will need to click on the “Look up your Account” button, enter their social security number, date of birth and last name and follow the prompts to verify existing information, add any missing information and change their username and password. Anyone who has never purchased a West Virginia hunting or fishing license can click the “Enroll Today” button.