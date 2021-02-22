WVDMV announces expiration extensions for CDL holders in response to pandemic

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended the expiration dates on some Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) and Commercial Learner’s Permits.

A press release from the DMV stated that on Feb 16, the FMCSA issued additional extensions for the following in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

  • CDLs or CLPs that expired on or after March 1, 2020, are extended until May 31, 2021
  • Waives until May 31, 2021, the 14-day holding period of CLP holders to take the skills test
  • Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs) issued for a period of 90 days or longer and expired on or after Dec. 1, 2020, are extended until May 31, 2021 (if a CDL or CLP holder is renewing or requesting a duplicate license, a current valid MEC with at least 30 days of validity remaining must be provided).
  • Waives until May 31, 2021, the medical downgrade upon the expiration of MECs of CDL or CLP holders whose MECs expired on or after Dec. 1, 2020.

The release stated that the DMV will continue to offer and honor these federal extensions, but also encourages West Virginia CDL holders to renew on their regular schedules.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories