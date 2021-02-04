WVDMV resumes downgrade of CDL’s with expired MEC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Thursday that it has resumed a process to automatically downgrade CDL holders who have an expired Medical Evaluation Certificate (MEC).

A news release from the DMV stated that the Federal Motor Vehicle Carrier Association (FMCSA) had allowed a series of extensions of MEC’s during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as facilities were not performing exams or access was restricted. However, now the doctors and facilities that provide MEC evaluations are once again able to provide this type of service.

DMV officials said the FMCSA extensions allowed CDL holders to continue to be certified, even when their MEC had expired. Prior to this waiver, the downgrade occurred automatically 30 days after the expiration of the MEC.

Officials said the automatic downgrades will apply to any CDL holder with an MEC that expired before Sept. 1, 2020. If a CDL holder is downgraded due to an expired MEC, that person cannot legally operate a Commercial Motor Vehicle, according to the release. Officials said the latest FMCSA extension waiver that approved extensions for expiring MEC’s on or after Sept 1, 2020, is still in effect until Feb. 28, 2021.

The release stated that any CDL holder with an MEC that expired on or after Sept. 1 will need to provide a current MEC by Feb. 28, or the CDL will be automatically downgraded. As a reminder, earlier extensions for CDL holders with an MEC that expired before Sept. 1, were already downgraded if they did not present a current MEC, officials said. The release stated that in order to rectify the downgrade, a CDL holder need only present a current MEC to resume CDL privileges.

The release stated CDL holders can provide updated MEC’s to the WVDMV by any of the three following methods: