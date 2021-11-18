WVDNR accepting art for WV Wildlife Calendar

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Artists who submit their wildlife paintings could be featured in the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar win up to $500.

Each year, the WVDNR selects 12 paintings for its award-winning calendar. All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to submit their work. A $200 prize is awarded for each chosen painting. The artist whose artwork is selected for the cover receives an additional $500.

Artwork can be sent to the Division of Natural Resources until Feb. 18, 2022.



“This calendar offers a wonderful opportunity for artists to feature their work,” said WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen. “Not only are our calendars popular here in West Virginia, they are enjoyed by people all over the United States.”

The cover for the 2022 DNR Wildlife Calendar (DNR image)

Wildlife Calendar Art Guidelines

Paintings must depict game and fish species or other wildlife found in West Virginia, such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish. Paintings with wildlife not found in West Virginia will not be considered.



The calendar is horizontal and 14.5 inches by 11.5 inches. It’s printed at 300dpi. Artists should consider this when choosing paintings to send. Paintings are chosen based on overall composition, quality and anatomical and contextual accuracy.

How to Send Art

Instructions for submitting artwork can be found in the entry form.

Artists who want to send art can submit by:

Mailing a high resolution copy to the the Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Calendar Art, P.O. Box 67 in Elkins (26241)

Sending digital copies of paintings to Sanya.D.Zickefoose@wv.gov

Artists may send multiple paintings and artwork not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted. Artists with questions about the calendar or sending art may call 304-637-0245.

For more information about the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar or to purchase the 2022 edition, visit this website.