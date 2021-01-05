WVDNR announces lottery for wild boar hunting on private land

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that hunters in West Virginia are able to enter a lottery to hunt on designated private lands owned by Natural Resource Partners during the upcoming firearms season for wild boar.

The release from the DNR stated that only 200 permits will be issued and the lottery is limited to resident hunters. Officials said the hunt will take place on 8,000 acres of private land in Logan County during the wild boar firearms season on February 5-7.

“We are so excited to be offering this lottery to resident hunters because there are limited places in West Virginia where you can hunt wild boar,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “Most of the wild boar range in West Virginia lies within the confines of private land, so this lottery could end up being the opportunity of a lifetime for a few lucky boar hunters.”

The release stated that West Virginia hunters will be able to submit an application for one of the 200 permits online at wvhunt.com. The application period officially opened on Tuesday, January 5 and will remain open for 10 days, ending on January 14. Hunters who apply will be required to pay a non-refundable $10 application fee, according to the release. Additional details on the lottery can be found on the WVDNR website.

Officials said that hunters who are selected as winners will be notified by email, provided a permit, maps of the area and other relevant information. The release stated that all applicants must have a valid 2021 West Virginia resident hunting license. State law does not allow non-residents to hunt wild boar in West Virginia.