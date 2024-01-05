CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The state of West Virginia is preparing roads around the state for wintry mix and snow this weekend.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said in a release on Friday that its more than 1,000 salt-spreading trucks are on the roads 24 hours a day while preparing for and cleaning up snow “until the roads are deemed safe and passable.”

WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations Joe Pack said that the DOH treats all possible snow events the same, “whether it be an inch of snow or a foot of snow.”

West Virginia’s mountainous counties could get up to six inches of snow, but the state’s lowlands can expect to see less than an inch combined with a wintry mix. Pack said the DOH uses stone mixed with salt in wintry mix events because it helps prevent ice from forming on the roads.

“As the abrasives are applied at a higher rate on the roadway, it does not allow the ice sheet to form a solid,” he explained in the release. “It forms around that small rock and as the traffic drives over it, it cracks. The cracking allows the salt solution to penetrate the ice, melting it from underneath.”

More than 231,000 tons of salt are stockpiled to use across West Virginia. Snowplow drivers will work 12-hour shifts during the winter weather event, with each plow being manned 24 hours a day, according to the DOH.