CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With winter weather already falling on parts of the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has begun preparations for when snow arrives everywhere.

The WVDOH announced in a release that it’s already begun testing equipment and performing dry runs with snowplows so that drivers know their routes. Crews also began testing the snowplows themselves in October ensuring that the attachments and salt spreaders worked properly.

“Even though it’s November 14 and temperatures are in the 60s, we are ready,” said WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E.

Across the state, the WVDOH has a stockpile of more than 231,000 tons of salt and more than 1,000 snowplows—each holding an average of 12 tons of salt. Rushworth said that the amount of salt the WVDOH has is in case of back-to-back storms which require a lot of salt to keep the roads clear.

With the number of plows ready to hit the road this winter, the WVDOH is urging caution to drivers who have to share the road with them. Drivers who encounter working snowplows are encouraged to give them plenty of space and don’t try to pass them as their visibility may be limited by the snow. Drivers are also encouraged to only go out on untreated roads if absolutely necessary and to give themselves extra time to get where they need to go.