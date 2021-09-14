WVDOH starts bid letting for road projects

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — 32 road projects were put under a bid letting by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

Thanks to the Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program, the project will be paid for. The bids are currently under review and contracts will be assigned accordingly after the fact.

One such project will be a half-mile connector road between RHL Boulevard near the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena and Jefferson Road, including a 420-foot bridge. This is meant to alleviate congestion around Corridor G and the Trace Fork Shopping Center.

“We look forward to getting that project complete,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston said. “It will be a great benefit to the people in that area.”

Bids are determined by “including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.” If the bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must “consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates.”