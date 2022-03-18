CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, urging him to ban Russian state-controlled media outlets on Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

A release from Senator Manchin on Friday said that doing so would help “to disarm Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign of dangerous disinformation.”

“There is no justifiable reason to keep giving Vladimir Putin a voice on Facebook, Instagram, and your other platforms,” Manchin said to Zuckerberg.

This past January, the U.S. Department of State released a report detailing the role of Russian media outlets, such as Russia Today and Sputnik News, as critical elements in Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem.

According to the release from Senator Manchin, access to these platforms on Facebook allows Russia to weaponize social media. He said that allowing the Kremlin and Russian intelligence to use these platforms gives them power to promote disinformation and to change public opinions about Ukraine in the United States and around the world.

“The Ukrainian people are suffering enough from Russia’s mortar attacks and air strikes; surely, they do not need the added indignity of the harmful myths perpetuated on your platforms in service of Putin’s war,” Manchin said in the letter.

Manchin’s full letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is as follows: