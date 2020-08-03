WV’s Mister Bee Potato Chips adds pretzels to its lineup

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Mister Bee Potato Chips, based in Parkersburg, has announced that it is adding a new line of snacks to its offerings.

The company has purchased the rights to distribute Dots Homestyle Pretzels in West Virginia. The pretzel line is made by a family-owned business in North Dakota and has never been sold in the Mountain State, company officials said.

“It’s one family-owned snack business helping another,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, CEO of Mister Bee’s. Ketelsen purchased the distribution rights after trying and loving the pretzels, she said.

As part of a gradual roll out, the pretzels will be sold alongside Mister Bee’s chips on store shelves across West Virginia, Ketelsen said. They can also be purchased on Mister Bee’s website.

