WVSP informs citizens of frequent utility call scam

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police Department is warning citizens of a scam circulating the area.

According to a press release, individuals are using Caller I.D. Spoofing to appear as they are calling from local utility companies threatening to shut off the citizen’s electric or other utilities due to back-due payments.

The callers are instructing the citizen to purchase a prepaid debit card from the store to submit payment over the phone, according to release. The caller will make it seem as if the utility worker is in the area to shut off their utilities if payment is not made in an urgent manor.

WVSP reminds citizens, utility companies would never solicit payment in this manor.

Although the call looks as if it is coming from an actual utility company, WVSP advises you hang up and call the utility company. This allows you to avoid talking to a scam artist.