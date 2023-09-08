PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Joseph Comer, who has claimed he is the whistleblower that sparked the ongoing West Virginia State Police investigation, turned himself in to law enforcement in Wood County on Friday after a warrant for a bond violation was issued the day before.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the warrant was issued by the Ritchie County Prosecuting Attorney’s office on Sept. 7, and Comer turned himself in to the Parkersburg Police Department on Sept. 8 after he was notified by his attorney.

Comer is currently on administrative leave with the West Virginia State Police.

Comer previously turned himself in to law enforcement back in February on domestic battery and strangulation charges. Court documents say that during a child exchange in Ellenboro in December 2022, Comer grabbed a woman around the neck and struck her in the head with a sippy cup.

Since then, he has pleaded not guilty in the case and the domestic violence protective order against him was dropped at the request of his child’s mother.

Throughout the investigation, Comer and his attorney David Moye have claimed that the charges were payback for the five-page anonymous letter alleging misconduct in the top ranks of the WVSP, including sexual assaults, theft and the hidden camera at the academy that Comer says he sent to sent Gov. Justice and lawmakers.