WVSP to receive $1 million in funding to combat distribution and manufacturing of methamphetamine and opioids

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police have been awarded $1 million in funding to combat the illegal manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and opioids in the state.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that on Wednesday, the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) announced nearly $42 million in funding to support state-level law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and prescription opioids.

The release stated that the West Virginia State Police have been awarded $1 million in COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) funding. The WVSP will utilize this funding for equipment, training, overtime, and travel expenses related to drug interdiction efforts across the state, according to the release.

“While opioids continue to be of great concern in the Northern District of West Virginia, we see an even larger surge of methamphetamine distribution. This funding will help law enforcement get this dangerous drug off the streets and out of the hands of our neighbors,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

“The scourge of opioid and methamphetamine use continues to take a devastating toll on our nation’s communities,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “By providing these resources to law enforcement to help combat the further spread, the COPS Office is demonstrating our commitment to this Administration’s priority of reducing drug use and protecting our citizens from this public health and safety crisis.”

The complete list of COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program award recipients, including funding amounts, can be found online here.