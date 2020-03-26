WVU Coaches Show debuts this weekend on W. Va. Nexstar stations, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. – Mountaineer fans can get their WVU Athletics fix over the weekend with the season debut of the WVU Coaches Show, which premieres on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh on Friday and on Saturday on Nexstar stations across West Virginia.

This week, Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone will take a look at this past season of West Virginia women’s basketball, with a special guest appearance from play-by-play announcer Dan Zangrilli. Fans said goodbye to Tynice Martin, who has been honored as one of the best guards to play in Morgantown under Mike Carey.

Throughout the spring, West Virginia Illustrated will take a look across all of WVU Athletics, with check-ins to Randy Mazey’s baseball squad, Bob Huggins’s men’s basketball team and of course Neal Brown’s football Mountaineers.

Fans are crucial to WVU sports, and this year, we’re looking to Mountaineer Nation to help get the conversation going: we may ask for your takes, memories, photos and videos. You may even be featured on our show! Be on the lookout, because we will have specifics at a later date.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on the WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and air times for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.