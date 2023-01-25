MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University has announced the date for its 2023 WVU Day at the Legislature which features several activities for West Virginians of all ages.

WVU announced in a release on Wednesday that the event will take place on Jan. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the state capitol building in Charleston. The event will feature activities from areas such as STEM, law, literacy, outdoor adventure, health care, and more.

Visitors will be able to see the EcoCar from the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources that will be on display on Governor’s Drive. The Mountaineer mascot will also be in attendance to greet visitors and provide WVU and Legislative-based trivia games.

“WVU Day at the Legislature is an opportunity for us to showcase WVU and WVU Extension programs for 4-H youth, families and businesses, as well as providing highlights of WVU Extension’s great work to legislators,” said Jorge Atiles, the dean of WVU Extension and Engagement. “And, for our young people, what a tremendous opportunity to learn firsthand about our legislative process and to make personal connections with state leaders.”

For more information, go to the Day at the West Virginia Legislature webpage.