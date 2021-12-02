WVU Faculty Senate to consider ‘no-confidence’ vote on university President Gee’s administration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Faculty Senate is set to vote on a resolution of “no-confidence” in the university’s administration, headed by President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The vote on the resolution is on the agenda for the faculty senate’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at 3:15 p.m. The meeting will be held online.

The call for the no-confidence vote is based on what faculty members say is the administration’s refusal to institute a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, after large majorities of the university’s faculty, student body and student government association all voted in favor of the mandate.

The resolution also accuses the Gee-Reed administration, in part, of refusing “to engage in open, inclusive, systematic practices for hiring qualified candidates for its senior administrative team.”

It goes on to say that the administration “has failed to carry out a transparent academic transformation process.”

Furthermore, the resolution says Gee and Reed have “failed to respect either professional norms or relevant academic qualifications and expertise when filling top-tier university positions.”

The full resolution can be found here.

University officials told 12 News that they do not plan to issue any statements on the matter until after Monday’s vote.