Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is getting $177,650 for cancer treatment research, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Tuesday.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The senators say it will go toward supporting investigating the mechanisms of anti-tumor activity of group A Streptococcus in pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Marshall University in Huntington is also getting HHS funds, $222,000 to support the discovery of genetic and genomic mechanisms driving the relationship between social reward and cocaine addiction.