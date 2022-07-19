MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is getting federal funding from NASA.

The university will receive $100,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program so that it can fast-track research and development applicable to NASA’s mission priorities through its Rapid Response Research (R3) collaborative, according to a press release from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R, WV) and Joe Manchin (D, WV).

Last year, WVU received $750,000 from the EPSCoR program for a project called “Adaptive and Scalable Data Compression for Deep Space Data Transfer Applications using Deep Learning.”

West Virginia and West Virginia University have a history of supporting NASA research.

In 2018, NASA’s CubeSat, the first spacecraft mission that was developed, tested, and launched, entirely from the state of West Virginia, launched. In 2015, West Virginia University’s Eberly College of Arts then-associate professor Paul Cassak was one of the physicists essential to NASA’s March 12 Magnetic Multiscale mission.