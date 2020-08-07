WVU hooper Esmery Martinez and family need help after Hurricane Isaias

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are well into Canada after ripping through the Carribean and up the eastern seaboard of the United States, leaving over a dozen people dead and millions of dollars in damage.

Before the storm dissipated, it wreaked havoc on cities and towns in its path, like Hato Mayor del Ray in the Dominican Republic, the hometown of West Virginia basketball player Esmery Martinez. 335,000 citizens of Hato Mayor del Rey are without water service, and 72,000 are without power.

According to WVU, Martinez’s family was able to get out of the area before the storm hit, but not before it battered their home. Martinez lived with her grandmother, Altagracia, in the Dominican Republic before she came to the United States to play basketball.

In order to help with relief efforts, Martinez has organized a GoFundMe page to help with purchasing furniture, cleaning supplies, electronics, appliances, kitchen supplies, clothing, shoes, bedding, towels, pillows and food.