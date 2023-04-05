GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital just celebrated a huge milestone. It just delivered its 1000th baby over the weekend.

Delivery services were reintroduced to the hospital back in 2018, and one thousand is a number they didn’t think was possible back then.

The hospital’s President and CEO Douglass Harrison said they have been thrilled by the response from the community, and are happy to offer this service locally so expecting parents don’t have to travel as far as they used to.

“We are the epitome of a community hospital here at Reynolds and we’re very, very proud of this accomplishment, and looking forward to one thousand more,” Harrison said.

“We really bring a different kind of care here being a small community hospital, and I’m really proud of all of our nurses, and the doctors and everyone that participates in the care of each of our moms and babies here,” said Nurse Manager of Womens and Newborns Services Anite Shelek.

Nurse Taylor Frizzi was working the night of the landmark delivery and says everyone was very excited when they got the call around 1 a.m. She said the baby boy was delivered around 2 a.m., and he’s doing very well.