WVU Mountaineer makes appearance at State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday and Thursday, the Mountaineer Mascot from West Virginia University hung out with state fair attendees.

Timmy Eads is the university’s 66th Mountaineer Mascot, who is ready for a new football season at Milan Puskar Stadium, where WVU will host James Madison come August 31.

Eads said it was a great opportunity to come to the state fair and meet people from all over the state.

“Just to be able to interact with people from all over the state and from outside the state is really cool,” Eads said. “I get to hear all of their stories, share mine, and just get to know everybody,”