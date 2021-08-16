WVU Parkersburg offers new simulator for surgical technology program; becomes first in state

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia University at Parkersburg is officially the first university in the Mountain State to offer a laparoscopic simulator to its surgical technology students.

The new simulator is a LapSim Laparoscopic Simulator made by Surgical Science – an educational virtual reality machine that prepares students for the operating room. With this simulator, students will become skilled in performing laparoscopic surgeries to better prepare them for performing in a real operating room. The machine gives them the practice they need to hold the camera steady and assist in the surgery.

“By practicing on the simulator, students will gain confidence before they ever step foot in a legitimate operating room. They’ll be practicing in a safe environment, where they’ll get immediate feedback with no repercussions,” said Amy West, surgical technology program director.

The machine is able to record students’ progress, in addition to giving them tips on how to better improve. It also has the ability to record the surgery so that it can be watched again.

“Students like hands-on training, so I’m hoping this will attract them to our campus. They will have time allotted each week to practice on the simulator. Their practice will make them more attractive job candidates to potential employers,” said West.

Students will be awarded with certification upon completion of all the modules on the simulator. These certificates include:

General Camera Navigation

LapSim Camera Navigation

LapSim OB Camera Navigation

LapSim Instrumentation Navigation

“If our students are prepared when they get to clinicals, the hospital is going to recognize that, and it will give them an upper hand for post-education placement,” West said.

For more information regarding the simulator or the surgical technology program, contact Amy West at Amy.West@wvup.edu or by calling (304) 424-8655.