WVU students and faculty have until Sunday to fill out COVID-19 vaccine interest surveys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has sent emails to students and faculty and staff, age 39 and younger, to gauge their interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Once surveys are completed, the information will be passed along to the West Virginia Higher Policy Commission(HEPC) and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force, which would be the agencies the vaccines would come through.

Students can fill out the survey here. Faculty and staff received individual emails with links to their surveys.

All surveys must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

This includes students, faculty and staff in Morgantown and on the Beckley, Keyser and Health Sciences campuses in Charleston and Martinsburg.

To be eligible, students do not need to be a current West Virginia resident, but must be currently enrolled in classes on one of the WVU campuses and be able to present a current WVU ID.

All are also encouraged to register to be vaccinated through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources portal.

“We want people to have confidence in the science and take the first opportunity available to be vaccinated, wherever that may be,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of Urgent Care and Student Health Services, said. “These vaccines are safe, effective and an important component, when combined with our other health and safety measures, to containing the spread of this virus.”

WVU sent out a reminder about the surveys after a number of people signed up for vaccinations through a WVU Medicine link that was being circulated on social media and then had their appointments canceled due to eligibility issues, officials said. University officials stressed that WVU Medicine is a separate entity from WVU.

The university said it will continue to provide updates on vaccines through email and its websites.