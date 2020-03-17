WVU to issue full refunds on tickets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of sporting events all over the world, including the Big 12 Conference, which has announced there will be no competition through the academic year.

Anyone who purchased tickets for WVU athletic events will not need to worry, as the Mountaineer Ticket Office will issue full refunds for those who bought through the office. Fans who made the transaction with a credit card won’t need to request a refund, as their purchase will be refunded within seven to 10 business days, according to WVU Athletics. In addition, purchases made by check may take up to six weeks to process.

Fans who purchased tickets with cash should email their information to the Mountaineer Ticket Office. That email can be viewed by clicking here. A Mountaineer Ticket Office representative will follow up with each customer to initiate the refund process.