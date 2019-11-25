WVVOAD completes house in enough time for Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WVVOAD) completed their first reconstruction home. This is all a part of the RISE West Virginia program week.

A house located in Clendenin in Kanawha County required significant elevation in order to be rebuilt. Three more mobile home units were scheduled for their final inspection on Nov. 22, 2019.

“WV VOAD was on hand to assist this client with clean up in the early days following the 2016 flooding, so it is particularly gratifying to participate in the construction of her home with the (West Virginia National Guard) and the WV Departments of Commerce,” Executive Director of WV VOAD Jenny Gannaway stated in a release.

According to the release there are currently 66 homes in active construction, 12 mobile homes to be replaced, and 50 reconstruction projects. The release also states there are currently 392 active cases that are being overseen by RISE West Virginia.

Out of those cases, 85 homes have been completed, 244 cases require total reconstruction, 35 cases require some form of rehabilitation actions, 79 cases require new mobile replacements, and 34 cases are awaiting initial project type and undergoing the damage assessment process.

The release also states that since Oct. 1, 2019 VOAD has identified 22 additional cases that are eligible for the program.

“It is exciting to celebrate the completion of WV VOAD’s first home for a RISE West Virginia applicant in time for Thanksgiving,” Gennaway stated.

Crews of this program have also worked on the ninth bridge home project. They currently have 59 other bridges in the management process, the release further states.