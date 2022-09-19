Charleston, WV (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy.

U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship Tank) will be in town through Sunday.

According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, 1944, the second day of the Normandy Invasion.

The ship is docked right by the amphitheater at Haddad Riverfront Park. Tour tickets cost $15 for adults, $15 for youth 6-17, and free for those 5 or under.

Veterans of WWII and/or the Korean War are permitted onboard for free.