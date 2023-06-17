MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is joining the free Berkeley County Independence Celebration by offering rides in a 1942 Boeing Stearman open cockpit bi-plane.

Those interested can catch a ride at the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg on July 1. Rides not purchased in advance on the Capital Wing website can also secure them on-site at the airport, while still available. Stearman riders can expect “an unobstructed view of the festivities, Martinsburg, and the surrounding countryside,” according to a Capital Wing release.

Boeing PT-17 Stearman (Photos courtesy of Capital Wings)

The Independence Celebration itself begins at 3 p.m. the same day on airport grounds and will include “live music, a kids village, an adult beer garden, and food trucks, culminating in fireworks at 9:30 PM,” the release said.

Those who can’t secure a flight for July 1 can catch a Capital Wing Stearman bi-plane ride at the Martinsburg Airport on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26-27 during “WV’s Greatest Airshow.”