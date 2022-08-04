KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A grant from the Federal Government to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will be used to make a connection to the Lone Star State.

Airport Director Nick Keller says the money will be used to support new services to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The grant from the Department of Transportation can be used for start-up costs, recruitment costs, and marketing to initiate and support new, nonstop service to either airport.

The money does not guarantee a route.

American Airlines also wrote a letter of support as a part of CRW’s grant application process.