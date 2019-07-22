Weston City Council hosts special work session discussing parking meter

WESTON, W.Va. – Newly elected city officials in Weston held a special work session Monday to discuss issues and the possibility of removing all parking meters in the downtown areas.

Council discussed the parking meters at along Main Avenue and heard the comments from parking enforcement and police on issues of the parking meters downtown. Council stated they have a lot to consider and will be looking further into the metered parking situation.

“For years, residents and businesses alike have talked about the elimination of those meters to promote a more friendlier town and enhance business in the downtown district,” said Kim Harrison, Mayor of the City of Weston.

Mayor Harrison said the purpose of the special work session was to open discussion about what the resident of the city wants to see moving forward.

“What we’re working toward is evaluating whether or not parking meters throughout the city are meeting the goals that we have set out for the program. Council has a deep interest in seeing whether or not they’ve outlived their usefulness or not,” said Chad Minnick, Weston City Manager.

No decisions were made during council’s special work session. Council said there are other issues to consider before they make a final decision about the parking meters.

“Parking meters are not just a source of income for the cities they’re used in, they’re also a control device. They allow us to rotate the traffic flow through, to rotate the parking through so that more people can uses the spaces that are available in the smaller towns,” said Malissa Henline, Parking Enforcement Officer for the City of Weston.

Weston Parking Enforcement said that businesses are currently not having problems with parking. Council will have its regular meeting August, 5.