Weston man charged after allegedly giving juvenile black eye

WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston man is being charged after allegedly giving a child a black eye after striking him.

On Sept. 9, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a digitally recorded post-Miranda statement from Scott Tenney, 27, of Weston, in relation to an event which occurred on Aug. 26, according to a criminal complaint.

On the day of Aug. 26, Tenney hit a male juvenile in the eye with his hand, causing a black eye, troopers said. In the post-Miranda statement, Tenney said he struck the child because Tenney “was mad at (the juvenile) for fighting with his sister,” according to the complaint.

Tenney stated he was trying to “slap him in the mouth,” but the upper part of his hand hit the juvenile in child in the eye, which is what caused the eye to become blackened, troopers said.

Tenney is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.