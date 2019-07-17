Westover police kill black bear they believed to be a threat

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Westover Police said they shot and killed a black bear in the Westover area of Monongalia County on Tuesday morning. The black bear appeared to be a threat, according to Westover Chief of Police Richard Panico.

Officers said they received a report of a black bear in the Westover area on Sunday. They followed the bear until Tuesday morning, when police said it was a last resort to shoot the animal.

Police said that at first, the black bear was scared by dogs and humans and ran away, but as the bear became more comfortable with its surroundings, it would rise on its hind legs and appear threatening.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and Wildlife Management assisted in controlling the animal, according to police. Officers said the bear was approximately 200 pounds, with an injured paw that no longer functioned.

Chief Panico said the Westover Police Department was reluctant to shoot the bear, and it tried many other methods, such as caging and tranquilizers, before resorting to shooting the animal. The black bear was shot at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the upper part of Westover, on West Jefferson Street.