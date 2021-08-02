Westover residents look for assistance from the state after a flood

WESTOVER, W.Va., – Many of the homes in the southeastern part of Westover were flooded with three to four feet of water on Thursday night as life changed for many people in Monongalia County.

“I was asleep on the couch, and I heard gurgling in my toilet which woke me up, so I checked the bathroom,” explained flood victim Diana Moore. “From there I went to the front to check the water outside, I saw that it was at the ground level of my porch. I then checked my backyard to see if there was any water there and it wasn’t. Then I checked my kitchen door and that’s when it started to come in.”

Moore then realized she was in trouble and called 9-1-1. The fire department told her to stay in her home until they came but she became scared about getting stuck, so she left her home.

“It was like a sea of dirty water, just everywhere, you couldn’t see a piece of ground,” described Moore. She also explained that it happened so fast she didn’t have any time to think about what she was going to do.

“I’m in my 60’s and I’m trying to get ready to retire,” said Moore. “You think you have your life together and then it’s gone in a few minutes.”

People are without beds, a toilet, and a shower to use. A lot of them don’t even have flooring in their homes.

Residents said the last time they saw a flood this bad was back in 1976.

“We lost everything,” explained flood victim Katelyn Eichelberger. “You look at your stuff, you see that it’s ruined and you can’t think more than 3 seconds ahead. “You think to yourself maybe you can wash this off but then you don’t have a sink to wash it in.”

Residents are looking to receive assistance from the government or FEMA, but they were told they weren’t eligible. For them to receive assistance from FEMA and the United Way, the governor has to declare a state of emergency.

The people who were affected in the area received some assistance from The Red Cross, and they also have applications pending to receive more funds. The majority of them have to get new electricity, new furnaces, a new air conditioning unit, and more.

Their hope is to get the drainage fixed by their homes and receive help from FEMA or any organization.