CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Following a full day of eating turkey and giving thanks, the next day is full of deals, deals and more deals!

Many use Black Friday — and Cyber Monday — as a way to buy gifts for others for the holiday season with massive deals on everything from clothes to cookware to electronics and more. You can even find some of the best Black Friday deals by clicking here!

According to a study by HubScore looking at the most desired Black Friday tech deals, West Virginians are looking to get a deal on Amazon’s line of Echo and Alexa virtual assistant devices. Other states looking to put an Amazon Alexa under the tree this season include Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Missouri, Montana, Ohio and Rhode Island.

Other gadgets West Virginians want are a smart TV, a PlayStation 5, an iPhone 15 and a Meta Quest 3, according to the study.

Eighteen states want to find a good deal on the iPhone 15, according to the study. Other devices people want to get their hands on to give — or to keep for themselves — include the Meta Quest 3, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, a smart TV and a smartwatch.