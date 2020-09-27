Wheeling locals share in experience of Nation’s Prayer Walk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — In response to the current tension seen throughout America, over 50,000 people or more joined together Saturday at the Nation’s Capital in prayer… Not for a certain candidate to win come November, but for the nation itself — All the elected representatives in the U.S., (both Democrats and Republicans) asking for God’s discernment and protection.

Lead by Evangelist Franklin Graham, the 2-mile walk started at the Lincoln Memorial and ended around 2:30 at the U.S. Capitol. Pausing to pray at the World War Two Memorial, Washington Memorial and Archives along the way.