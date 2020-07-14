White Hall City Council discusses clean up, festival cancelation at meeting

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A potential community clean up was the focus for the White Hall City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Council meeting

Members discussed cleaning up areas where residents in the community have put in multiple complaints. One of the decisions from the meeting was to declare the old Exxon gas station in White Hall as a, “public nuisance.”

In addition, they decided that they would work to bring in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to move hazardous material and use White Hall public works to cut, brush and clean the property.

“We’ve called them, we’ve sent them,” White Hall Mayor John Michael explained. “We have followed their realtors request, ‘send us a picture,’ and so we send them the pictures, we send them a copy of our ordinance and it is like they just ignore us.”

Michael also stated he has received multiple personal complaints about the property in a short timeframe and the town has received numerous phone calls regarding the state of the property. The council hopes to begin cleanup of the property in the upcoming weeks.

Additionally, the council discussed choosing a commercial relator to sell the old town hall building. Black Diamond is scheduled to be at the next council meeting to discuss their plans for the property. Michael hopes that this will allow the council to vote on a realtor in the next meeting.

“They are a commercial realtor and to renovate our old town hall into a residential house would be pretty hard, pretty tense renovation. It would be the perfect fit for a small dental office, physical therapy office and many other small doctor offices,” Michael explained.

Due to COVID-19, the council also decided to cancel the White Hall Fall festival.

The next city council meeting will be held July 23, 2020. To check out more information on this city council meeting and updates in the community, head over to the White Hall Facebook page.