White Hall continues to try to sell old town hall building and looks for property to build a park

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The town of White Hall conducted its biweekly virtual Town Hall meeting Monday evening.

Council addressed misinformation circulating the town regarding turning the old town hall into a park, Mayor John Michael explained that is not true.

“We’re letting our realtors that we’re under contract with try to sell the town hall, we’re not looking to put a park or playground there right now,” said Mayor John Michael.

The old town hall building was put up on the market in January. It was originally built is 2005 and is one story high. The building is located at 3 Timrod, Dr., White Hall. The location is a quarter of a mile down the road from all the main shopping centers, and core traffic flow.

Mayor Michael told 12 News they are looking for property, preferably four-five acres to build their own park for residents to enjoy.

“When we do get a park, we want it big enough to conduct our own festival, last year we started having our own festival and the turnout was great,” stated Michael.

Town Hall is open for the public but the Mayor and members of council is continuing to encourage those who can, to call and pay over the phone or online to limit contact during the pandemic.

