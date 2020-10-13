White Hall Council discusses road projects

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall held a town council meeting to discuss future road repair plans.

One project that was approved was the Viking and Doe Run Road. The council plans to fix what looks to be a sinkhole at the end of the road. The discussion of taking over Pine Lane and Ruby Drive from the state and have the town take care of them was also considered.

“There is going to be a lot of money involved in trying to fix Pine Lane. It needs a lot of help,” said Town Coordinator Cindy Stover. “At Ruby Drive, it is not quite as bad of shape, but it needs some repairs. So, financially were just going to see what the Department of Highways is willing to do and work with us on.”

City Council also approved trick-or-treating on Halloween from 6-7:30 p.m., only if Marion County is not in the orange or red on that day.

To learn more about White Hall or view previous council meeting agendas, check out their new website.